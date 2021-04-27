Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 27,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,380.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after buying an additional 577,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

