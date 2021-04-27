VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,941 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 24.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned 1.05% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $50,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 552,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

