VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

