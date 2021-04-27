Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.2% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.72. The stock had a trading volume of 66,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

