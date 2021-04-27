Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

