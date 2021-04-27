Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.76. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,497. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

