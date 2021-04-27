Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 2.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $89.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

