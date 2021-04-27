Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

