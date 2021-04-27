Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $277.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.