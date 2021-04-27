Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $44,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,967. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

