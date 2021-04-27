Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 249,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,768,443 shares.The stock last traded at $93.92 and had previously closed at $93.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
