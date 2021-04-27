Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

VCIT remained flat at $$93.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,443. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

