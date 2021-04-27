Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.