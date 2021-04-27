Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.03. 862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,618. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

