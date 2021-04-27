Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,982. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

