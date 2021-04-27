Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.