Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7,056.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 66,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 172,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.