Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

