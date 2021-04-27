Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. 9,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,222. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.