Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VB stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $224.90. 14,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,941. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $225.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.90.

