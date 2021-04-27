Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 13.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 544,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.