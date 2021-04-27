Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after acquiring an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,658. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

