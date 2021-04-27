Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $217.73. 100,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $218.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

