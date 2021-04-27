Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $218.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

