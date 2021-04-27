Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,859. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

