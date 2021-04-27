Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

