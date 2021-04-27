Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

