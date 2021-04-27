Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $213,847.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and $213,847.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $34.60 or 0.00062919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

