Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.14 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and $74,837.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $28.72 or 0.00052106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

