Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTWRF. HSBC began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VTWRF stock remained flat at $$28.70 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

