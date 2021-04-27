Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTWRF. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $$28.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

