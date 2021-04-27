Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VTWRF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$28.70 during trading on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.