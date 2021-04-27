Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 648,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,165,300 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vaxart by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.