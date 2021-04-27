Vaxart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 142,490 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average daily volume of 20,650 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the third quarter worth $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VXRT stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

