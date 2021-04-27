Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.08

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vedanta by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vedanta by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

