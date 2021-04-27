Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.