Veil Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 164.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $6.07 million and $16,072.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,596.44 or 0.99893577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.65 or 0.01174458 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.00531985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.25 or 0.00384962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003979 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.