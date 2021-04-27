Velas Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $297.59 million and $4.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001625 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

