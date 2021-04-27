Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $456.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

