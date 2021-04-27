Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

VCYT opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

