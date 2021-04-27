Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.09

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 1738388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $516.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

