VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

VRSN stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.05. 724,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,461. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.56. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.83.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,417,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

