Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

VRSK stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.20. 620,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,184. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.86. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

