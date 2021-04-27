Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

