Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ VERI opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.
Veritone Company Profile
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.
