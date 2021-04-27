Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,642 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 472,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,582,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

