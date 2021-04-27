Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

VRTX opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

