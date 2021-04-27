Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,305,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average is $222.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

