Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

