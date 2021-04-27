Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 135085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SEB Equities downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.8465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

